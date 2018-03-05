Krysten Ritter Teaches Stephen Colbert to Knit While Talking About the New Season of ‘Jessica Jones’

In advance of the second season premiere of the badass Netflix series Jessica Jones on March 8th, actress Krysten Ritter appeared on The Late Show where she tried to teach host Stephen Colbert how to knit. While doing so, Ritter talked about the upcoming season and recounted what she’s been up to since The Defenders. This includes writing a book, marketing action figures, selling knitting kits and even appearing on the cover of Vogue Knitting, prompting Ritter to call herself a “psycho overachiever”.

I noticed it when I was on my book tour when people would come and they had a copy of my book and a copy and you know my action figures that we have now and my knitting kit so I was like, wow I am a psycho overachiever. What am i doing? I’m kind of doing my own thing.