Kraft Releases Ranch Dressing in a Tube As ‘Salad Frosting’ So Parents Can Get Kids to More Eat Greens

For the unique ad campaign “Lie Like a Parent”, Kraft repackaged their famous ranch dressing in a tube as “salad frosting” to help parents make eating salad seem more appealing to their children. This campaign rationalizes that so many parents already tell innocuous lies to their children about so many things on a daily basis, what’s wrong with telling one more lie if it gets their kids to eat their greens.

Kraft is also encouraging parents to Tweet their best lie with the campaign hashtag #lielikeaparent.