Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TheGrimGajin added different flavors of Kool-Aid mix to jars pickles with very colorful results. Unfortunately TheGrimGajin did not appreciate the taste of said results.

I already hated pickles to begin with. This only made it worse.

As it turns out, however, this method of flavoring pickles is very popular, particularly in southern U.S. states. Companies such as the Di-Licious Candied Pickles Factory in Dallas, Texas, have taken candy-flavored pickles to the next level.