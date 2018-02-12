Artist Appears to Tie a Knot In the Middle of a 450 Year Old Wooden Pillar at a German Museum

We’ve just tied a 450-year-old column in the German museum of Kirchheim Unter Teck in a knot. Over the past five years I’ve given all my focus to outdoor projects, and while they continue with more ambition than ever, I’m excited to begin producing indoor sculpture. We also introduced a straight column, in addition to the knotted pillar, to give the intervention symmetry.

