Organized Inventories of Emergency Services Including Crews Lying Next to Their Vehicles in Overhead Photos

Following the popular trend of knolling, the highly organized contents of emergency services vehicles, including their crew, are being captured in facinating overhead photos. This particular style first started in Geneva, Switzerland but has since spread throughout the world as the Tetris Challenge.

The term knolling was first used in 1987 by Andrew Kromelow, a creative janitor who was working for designer Frank Gehry‘s (previously) furniture fabrication shop in Santa Monica. Years later, artist Tom Sachs incorporated and popularized the term in 2009.

According to Creative Market, the art of knolling has only a few simple rules.

Knolling is the process of arranging different objects so that they are at 90 degree angles from each other, then photographing them from above. Knolling creates a look that is very symmetrical and pleasing to the eye, and it also allows people to see many objects at once in a single photograph.

