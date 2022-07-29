‘Knitting the Neighborhood’, Official Knitting Patterns From the Beloved ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’

Knitting the Neighborhood: Official Knitting Patterns from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood from Sixth & Spring Books is a handy instruction book that shows how to knit several iconic pieces from the long-running and beloved children’s series. Included is a pattern for a modern twist on the host’s iconic sweater, a Daniel Tiger puppet, a miniature pair of Mister Rogers’ oxfords, and a tiny version of the host himself.

