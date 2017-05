In June 2016, rapper Aesop Rock released a really heartfelt, amusing video for the song “Kirby” from his 2016 album “The Impossible Kid“. The song, which was about his own beloved cat, was played by an adorable rescued tortoiseshell kitten named Dina, who happily interacted with a singing puppet version of the artist. Happily, Dina has since found a permanent home through the Human Society.

via reddit