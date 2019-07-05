Fierce Little 8 Week Old Kitten Repeatedly Jumps Out From Behind the Bathroom Door to Scare Her Human

My 8 week old kitten started doing this thing to where she will know i’m about to come in the room and she will hide by the bathroom door and jump out to scare me when i’m walking up. ? just thought I’d share this cuteness ? pic.twitter.com/SOz1ckGGpr — 8.24? (@_TakivaBreanna) June 30, 2019

A fierce little 8 week old kitten named Nike likes to try to scare her beloved human Takiva Howard by hiding behind the bathroom door and rearing up on her hind legs like the feline predator she is. Rather than putting fear into her human, the adorable little Nike just makes Takiva laugh.

Of course, all that rearing up and scaring makes for one tired little kitten.