Bettie Bee, A Tiny Kitten Who Was Born With Two Faces Fights the Odds to Survive

A sweet little Janus kitten (born with two faces) named Bettie Bee was born on December 12, 2017 in Eastern Cape, South Africa along with a litter of healthy normal kittens. Knowing she would need a great deal of attention that they wouldn’t be able to provide, the family placed the kitten with a very loving human, who is giving her round the clock care. According to this extraordinary human, Bettie Bee is in good health , despite the immense odds against her survival and s eems to get stronger every day . Two Janus kittens about whom we’ve previously written a Harvey Dent and Deucy , passed away from complications within the first few days of their short lives. As of this date, Bettie Bee has survived an amazing two weeks .

