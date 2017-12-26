Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Bettie Bee, A Tiny Kitten Who Was Born With Two Faces Fights the Odds to Survive

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A sweet little Janus kitten (born with two faces) named Bettie Bee was born on December 12, 2017 in Eastern Cape, South Africa along with a litter of healthy normal kittens. Knowing she would need a great deal of attention that they wouldn’t be able to provide, the family placed the kitten with a very loving human, who is giving her round the clock care. According to this extraordinary human, Bettie Bee is in good health, despite the immense odds against her survival and seems to get stronger every day. Two Janus kittens about whom we’ve previously written a Harvey Dent and Deucy, passed away from complications within the first few days of their short lives. As of this date, Bettie Bee has survived an amazing two weeks.

Bettie Bee is still doing great, 2 weeks today and eyes are open

via The Dodo

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Loading...

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy