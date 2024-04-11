Ringneck Parrot Gives His Girlfriend Lots of Kisses

A beautiful green Indian ringneck parrot named Mintee loves to give his girlfriend, a white parrot named Amber, lots of kisses. He also mews, at her, asks her how she’s doing and if she wants to dance. Amber gives kisses back, although sometimes she’d just rather comb his feathers with her beak. The two birds make an adorable pair, especially on the beaches of Maldives where they live.