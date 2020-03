Young multi-instrumentalist JBrooks95 performed an incredible cover of “Yahoos and Triangles” by The Refreshments or as it’s more familiarly know, the opening theme from the animated series King of the Hill. Brooks quite deftly performed all musical parts of the song on different instruments. He made the triangle sound with cymbals, used a beer can slide and gave a loud holler when the song called for it.

via The Awesomer