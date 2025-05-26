Stunning Minimalist Kinetic Sculptures That Hide and Reveal Light Through the Movement of Pendulums

French artist Damien Bénéteau creates stunning minimalist kinetic sculptures that interact beautifully with light. These “variations” uses geometric shapes to both display and obscure LED light sources through metronomic pendulums, giving weight to keep the movement going. The sculpture appears to the as an optical illusion in plain sight.

The Variations series is based on the movement of a pendulum, whose rhythm is determined by the specific weight of each mass. An interdisciplinary theme, shared among mathematics, astronomy, biology and music, variation implies a gap, a way of being different which an animated sculpture can adopt to highlight its singularity. …these sculptures punctuate the music of time which ticks on and the echo of the beat of life.

