Smiling Kindergarteners Sing Happy Birthday in Sign Language to the School’s Beloved Deaf Custodian

Happy Birthday in Sign Language

A class of smiling kindergartners at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, Tennessee sang the traditional birthday song while also communicating the song into sign language in order to wish the school’s beloved custodian Mr. James a happy 60th birthday. James, who is deaf, was completely surprised by this lovely and heartwarming gesture.



