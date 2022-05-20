A Beautiful Acoustic Fingerstyle Cover of ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song”

Danish guitarist Soren Boedker Madsen, who previously played an absolutely magnificent cover of the iconic Ennio Morricone instrumental theme “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly”, performed a beautiful acoustic fingerstyle guitar cover of “Killing Me Softly With His Song”.
Recorded in Efterskolen for Scenekunst (School of Performing Arts), Malling, Denmark, September 2021.
The song was written by Charles Fox, Norman Gimbel, and Lori Lieberman in 1971 and was made popular by singer Roberta Flack in 1973 and later by The Fugees.