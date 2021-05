Danish guitarist Soren Boedker Madsen performed an absolutely magnificent cover of the iconic Ennio Morricone instrumental theme “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” on classical guitar using a variety of finger style and strumming techniques.

Ennio Morricone´s “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” arranged and played by Soren Madsen. Recorded in Efterskolen for Scenekunst (School of Performing Arts), Malling, Denmark, September 2020.

via The Awesomer