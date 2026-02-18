Young Martial Artists Perform a Spectacular Traditional Dance in Perfect Sync With Humanoid Robots

During the 2026 CMG Spring Festival Gala in Beijing, a group of very talented young martial artists performed a spectacular dance in perfect synchronization with a group of elaborately costumed humanoid robots. This amazing performance, which combined tradition with modern technology, showed off the incredible agility of both the children and the robots.

Tradition meets technology in a stunning showcase at the 2026 Spring Festival Gala by China Media Group.

Not too long ago, humanoid robots were learning to waltz. They also got very good at kickboxing.

