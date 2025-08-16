The First-Ever Humanoid Robot Kickboxing Competition

A pair of incredibly nimble G1 humanoid robots by Unitree engaged in the first-ever robot kickboxing competition in China. This is particularly amazing as these robots are remotely controlled by humans. The robots kicked, kneed, and punched each other until the last one standing was the winner.

A historic moment in human history: The first-ever humanoid robot combat competition

Highlights From the Fight

The Boxing Humanoid

Humanoid Robot Performs Kung-Fu Moves

via Neatorama