The First-Ever Humanoid Robot Kickboxing Competition

A pair of incredibly nimble G1 humanoid robots by Unitree engaged in the first-ever robot kickboxing competition in China. This is particularly amazing as these robots are remotely controlled by humans. The robots kicked, kneed, and punched each other until the last one standing was the winner.

A historic moment in human history: The first-ever humanoid robot combat competition

Humanoid Robot Kickboxing

Highlights From the Fight

The Boxing Humanoid

Humanoid Robot Performs Kung-Fu Moves

Humanoid Robot Performs Near Perfect Kung Fu Moves

via Neatorama

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

