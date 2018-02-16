Laughing Squid

A Talented Ventriloquist Talks to Curious Children About What She Does For a Living

by at on

In a wonderful episode of the HiHo Kids series Kids Meet, a very talented ventriloquist named Vikki Gasco Green spent a bit of time with some very curious children to talk about her profession by showcasing her different puppets and giving each child an opportunity to ask questions. A little boy named Desmond was a little creeped out by the whole thing.

I would be pretty creeped if that was just laying with me and I didn’t put it there

Desmond Creeped Out

However, a girl named Crystal immediately guessed Vikki’s job and even performed a bit of ventriloquism herself.

Looking at the box and that and thinking you’re a ventriloquist …I watched “America’s Got Talent’ and I’m actually practicing it.

Crystal Ventriloquism

