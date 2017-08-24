Laughing Squid

KFC’s Bizarre Virtual Reality Training Game Teaches Employees How to Fry Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has created a bizarre Oculus Rift virtual reality employee training video game that helps to teach new hires how to make chicken in a fraction of the time that it takes them to do in the real world. While being instructed by Colonel Sanders voice, the trainee must finish all his or her chicken frying tasks before they can escape a locked room in the virtual reality environment.

