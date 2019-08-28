KFC Introduces a Beyond Meat Plant-Based Version of Their Famous Fried Chicken in Atlanta, Georgia

On August 27, 2019, KFC served a meatless version of their famous fried chicken recipe using Beyond Meat products at their Cobb Parkway location in Smyrna, Georgia near Atlanta. The items were served throughout the day, while supplies lasted.

The meatless version was available as a nuggets with a variety of dipping sauce options and as boneless wings that were tossed in the customer’s choice of sauces (Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ). The company is confident that customers enjoyed these plant-based items.

‘KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it’s plant-based,” said Kevin Hochman, president and chief concept officer, KFC U.S. I think we’ve all heard it tastes like chicken – well our customers are going to be amazed and say, ‘it tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicken!’

Like the Burger King introduction of their Impossible Whopper to St. Louis, KFC is testing out the Atlanta market before deciding to introduce this finger lickin’ good plant-based meat treat nationally.

The new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken offers the finger lickin’ good fried chicken flavor only KFC can deliver as a perfect choice for those searching for plant-based meat options on-the-go. …KFC turned to plant-based leader, Beyond Meat, to create a finger lickin’ good plant-based fried chicken that will appeal to lovers of both Beyond Meat and KFC. Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout.