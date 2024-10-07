An Ingenious ‘Key-Bowed’ Synthesizer That’s Played Like a Violin

Engineer Washiyama Giken created an ingenious “key-bowed” instrument that combines a synthesizer with a violin. He used a piezo sensor that was set to string vibration mode, and an Arduino R4 Minima translated the vibration waves to sound, making the synthesizer appear sensitive to the back and forth action of a violin bow.

Key-bowed / arduino uno r4 minima. Sound is generated by inputting the drive waveform extracted by the piezo sensor to the string vibration model.

Explanation of the Key-Bowed Instrument

via The Awesomer