Filmmaker Kevin Smith Marvels Over the Legendary Mile High Comics and Its Remarkable Owner

In December 2016, filmmaker Kevin Smith hosted a Facebook Live video of his visit the legendary Mile High Comics on Jason Street in Denver, Colorado. Mile High is considered the biggest comic book store in all of the United States, if not the world. While marveling at the sheer size and the number of comic books, Smith also got to know Chuck Rozanski, the truly remarkable owner of Mile High Comics. Smith specifically learned how long he’s been collecting comics, how he cares less about profit and more about the comics themselves, how he loves to visit his comic books when the store is closed, how he raises money, food and clothing for the Denver homeless community, and how he’s running to be on the board of a local drag organization (“cosplay with dresses”). Rozanski also introduced Cambridge, Mile High’s cat.

More recently, our own Scott Beale and his brothers Chip and Lonnie visited the 65,000 square foot mega-store on Jason Street, where he captured also captured video and some photos of his own.

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on

While Scott was in town, the freak storm of hail that hit Denver in early May 2017 smashed through the skylights of Mile High Comics. There was some damage, but everyone including Cambridge was okay.

