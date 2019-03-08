Kevin Smith Revisits Some of His Most Notable Films While Talking About His Distinctive Film Techniques

A lively Kevin Smith sat down with the IMDb series “Director’s Trademarks” to talk about some of his distinctive filmmaking techniques. In order to effectively demonsrate his point, Smith verbally revisited some of his most notable films that display these specific trademarks.

