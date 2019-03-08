Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Kevin Smith Revisits Some of His Most Notable Films While Talking About His Distinctive Film Techniques

by at on

A lively Kevin Smith sat down with the IMDb series “Director’s Trademarks” to talk about some of his distinctive filmmaking techniques. In order to effectively demonsrate his point, Smith verbally revisited some of his most notable films that display these specific trademarks.

Welcome to the Askewniverse. From the crass dialogue of ‘Clerks,’ ‘Mallrats,’ and ‘Dogma,’ to the pop culture references of ‘Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back’ and ‘Tusk,’ writer, director, and actor Kevin Smith sat down with IMDb to discuss his filmmaking trademarks.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved