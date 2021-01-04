Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear Perform a Virtual Version of ‘Movin’ Right Along’ to Welcome in 2021

Kermit the Frog and best friend Fozzie Bear performed a jaunty, socially-distant version of their road trip song “Movin’ Right Along” in order to send off the year 2020 and welcome in 2021. Kermit played banjo while Fozzie went off on several virtual adventures on his end of the video chat.

Join us as we all get Movin’ Right Along into 2021 with a song in our hearts, a banjo on our knee, and a bear behind the wheel. Happy New Year!!! ….from The Muppets.

Bears Fozzie and Bobo made sure to get in a good nap so they could be up in time for the New Year’s countdown.

The song was originally sung during a road trip between the two friends as they were making their way to California in the classic 1979 film The Muppet Movie. Here’s the original footage.