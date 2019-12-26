An Impressive Star Wars Prequel Fan Film About the Role Ben Kenobi Played in Young Luke Skywalker’s Life

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Director Jason Satterlund and a brilliant cast of actors created an incredibly impressive prequel fan film about Obi-Wan “Ben” Kenobi (Jamie Costa) and his connection to Owen Lars (Tommy Snider), Beru Lars (Maxine Phoenix) and their very young nephew Luke Skywalker (Audie Rick), whom they vowed to protect and raise as their own. Despite their differences, Ben and Owen work together to keep the Lars family safe from Imperial soldiers who come looking for the boy.

The production on this “prequel” is so professional, that it’s certainly possible to think that the studio funded it, yet it was made by talented fans.

This is a fan film and not an official affiliation to Lucasfilm/Disney. Please enjoy our love letter to Star Wars. And may the force be with you ALWAYS!

Satterlund shot the film at the Trona Pinnacles in Southern California. This amazing location has an uncanny likeness to that of the fictional planet Tatooine where the family lived.