Kate Bush and David Gilmour Perform ‘Running Up That Hill’ Live in 1987

During The Secret Policeman’s Third Ball Live in 1987, the marvelous Kate Bush performed her hit song song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” with the legendary David Gilmour on guitar and backing vocals. Gilmour traded his iconic Fender Stratocaster for a Steinberger headless guitar during this time.
The show, a benefit for Amnesty International, also featured such acts as Erasure, Duran Duran, Karl Wallinger, Lou Reed, Bob Geldof, Chet Atkins with Mark Knopfler, Jackson Browne, Peter Gabriel, and Youssou N’Dour.
via Digg