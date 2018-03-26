Laughing Squid

Whimsical Ink Illustrations of Big Cats With Tails That Carry Self-Directed Motivational Messages

Malaysian artist Kamwei Fong of Bo&Friends has created a wonderfully whimsical series of ink illustrations that features big cats with big fluffy tails that carry distinct messages of self-directed motivation. One such illustration depicts a cat’s tail as the Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai symbolizing the power within oneself. Another depicts a cat’s tail as a terrifying beast that warns that the worst enemy is in oneself, while another shaped as a question mark reminds one to always ask questions. These illustrations and other items can be purchased through the Bo&Friends Etsy store.

Kamwei’s animal-themed art centres on a goldfish named Bo, and a series of furry animal illustrations known as The Furry Thing. His work carries a sense of playfulness and an optimistic outlook on everyday life, with “Be Happy. Be Childlike. Be Ridiculous” as the core spirit of his creations.

via Colossal

