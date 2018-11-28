Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson Honor Julia Louis-Dreyfus by Performing the Seinfeld ‘Elaine Dance’

During the 21st Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC, comediennes Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson of the series Broad City paid a hilarious tribute to honoree actress Julia Louis Dreyfus. Glazer and Jacobson briefly appeared onstage to introduce a video showing how hard they worked to get the right performers for their show.

Afterwards, Glazer and Jacobson came back on stage to perform Louis-Dreyfus’ infamous “Elaine Dance” from Seinfeld alongside A Priori Dance Company and did a really amazing job considering the type of choreography with which they had they had to work.

The Elaine dance is one of the most difficult dance techniques in the whole world. I mean think about what we’ve been tasked with here, we’ve got to get professional, gorgeous, elegant dancers to dance some hideous moves.