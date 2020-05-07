Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander Reminisce About Working on ‘Seinfeld’ Together via Video Chat

Actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander went on Instagram Live via video chat to raise money for Direct Relief, a non-profit that helps provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to healthcare workers on the front lines.

The two spoke for nearly an hour about working together on the iconic sitcom Seinfeld. They reminisced about certain episodes that particularly stuck with them such as “The Chinese Restaurant”, the minuscule size of the set, the then taboo issues they addressed on-air, and whether or not the show was going to stay on the air.

They further talked about their families the political climate, and the huge concern they have for their respective communities at the current time. They also answered viewer questions.