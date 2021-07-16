‘Julia’, A Fascinating Documentary Detailing the Remarkable Career of Trailblazing Chef Julia Child

The Sony Classics film Julia by Julie Cohen and Betsy West of RBG, is a fascinating documentary that tells the story of trailblazing chef and unexpected television cooking star Julia Child. The film takes a look at Child’s unique style, honesty, and appeal through archival footage, personal photos, and interviews with those who knew her and those chefs who were inspired by her.

