Jubilant Cow Gleefully Tries to Catch Falling Snowflakes From the Season’s First Snow With Her Long Tongue

A beautiful cow named Stella who was so excited by the first big snowfall of the season cleverly escaped her pen and ran out into the yard to catch the falling snowflakes from the first snowfall of the season with her long, lolling tongue. The jubilant bovine moved her big head back and forth in order to make sure that she captured as many as she could.

Stella was so excited for the first big snowfall that she got out of her gate and was running around. After getting her back in, I turned around and saw her trying to catch snowflakes.