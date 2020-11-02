fbpx

One Legged Motivational Speaker Dresses Up as Baby Groot From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ For Halloween

Each Halloween Josh Sundquist, comedian, author, and motivational speaker, who lost one of his legs to cancer when he was young, creates fabulous custom costumes that specifically highlight his missing limb. For Halloween 2020, Sunquist quite cleverly turned himself into the beloved Baby Groot character from Guardians of the Galaxy.

For Halloween 2020, I AM (dressing as) GROOT…I hope this one brings you a little moment joy in an otherwise dreary year, or, as Groot would say, “I am Groot.”

Calen Hoffman, a propmaster in Kansas City, created the costume from a duct tape mold taken of Lunquist’s body in Los Angeles.


