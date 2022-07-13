A Short-Haired Joseph Quinn Turns Into the Distinctively Long-Haired Eddie Munson of ‘Stranger Things’

Joseph Quinn shared a fun video that shows him turning into beloved bad-boy Eddie Munson with the expert application of a wig by Melizah Wheat. The normally short-haired Quinn wore Munson’s distinctive long locks with such ease that it looked completely natural throughout the fourth season of Stranger Things. Quinn referenced a classic L’Oreal Paris campaign when referring to this process.

Because I’m worth it?

Here’s Quinn testing out the wig for the first time.

First wig test w Eddie. Wig by Rob Pickens. Nobody sells it better than Joe he’s the best?The end result is that you see on the screen is a good bit different than where we started. …We started with a slightly less curly look with longer bangs.It felt a bit too done so in the end we cut the bangs a bit shorter and kept it a bit more natural and frizzy. The color is a ash natural 7 But reads a lot darker on screen.

During London Film and Comic Con, a humble Quinn broke down in tears when a fan in the audience thanked him for giving time to fans and for his stellar portrayal of a very relatable Munson.

Netflix actor Joseph Quinn broke down in tears at a comic event when a fan thanked him for his behaviour at an earlier signing. The Stranger Things star, 29, couldn’t contain his emotions during his first ever Comic Con appearance at Olympia London.

