Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jordan Schlansky Mansplains How to Order an Espresso to a Caffeinated Conan in Naples, Italy

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

While in Naples during their trip to Italy, an overconfident Jordan Schlansky mansplained to a rather manic Conan O’Brien the proper way to order an espresso, particularly how ask for it, his erroneous reason why people stand while drinking espresso and the perfect amount of ingredients to make a proper espresso. An overly caffeinated Conan soon became frustrated by Schlansky and proceeded to make friends with some locals, who taught him how to properly say “Lo voglio fottutamente caldo” (“I want it f-ing hot”) in Italian.

Jordan: This is a Neapolitan cappuccino 150 milliliters. It’s only 25 milliliters of coffee made from 7 grams of beans and then about 4 ounces of milk. Look at this man’s elegance, watch his movements. It’s a ballet at the machine. No movement is wasted. Everything is perfect look at him
go. It’s a dance it’s a dancing man and machine.

Conan: No it’s not. He’s making coffee.

Later on, both Conan and Schlansky briefly appeared on the Italian soap opera Un posto al sole.

Conan Soap Opera

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP