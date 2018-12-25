A Family Battle Their Own Doppelgängers After a Weird Day at the Beach in the Jordan Peele Horror Film ‘Us’

In the highly anticipated second film from the brilliant mind of Jordan Peele entitled Us, a family of four, Gabe (Winston Duke) and Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyongo) and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex), take a car trip to Adelaide’s beachside hometown for vacation where they meet up with the Tylers (Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker) and their twin girls (Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon). After spending a very strange day together, the Wilson family comes home to find four adversarial beings standing ominously at the end of their driveway, silhouetted by the dark. When Gabe approaches, the four blank, mysterious creatures enter the house, surround the residents and transform into creepily precise doppelgängers of each family member. Us premieres on Friday, March 15, 2019.

After sending shockwaves across contemporary culture and setting a new standard for provocative, socially-conscious horror films with his directorial debut, Get Out, Academy Award®-winning visionary Jordan Peele returns with another original nightmare that he has written, directed and produced.