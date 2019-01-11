Laughing Squid

Jonathan Mann Releases an Album of His 10 Best Song-A-Day Original Songs From the Past 10 Years

Jonathan Mann, the infamous “Song-a-Day Man”, has been writing a song everyday for ten years now and to celebrate, he’s releasing his first album. The album, entitled “I Used to Love My Body, is a compilation of what he considers to be his best songs over the past decade.

It’s about adulthood, forgiveness and how it feels to be teetering on the edge of societal collapse.

Mann’s album is available for purchase through Amazon, through Spotify and through Apple Music.

