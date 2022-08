How Jonathan Banks’ History of Playing Tough Guys Led to the Role of Mike Ehrmantraut in ‘Breaking Bad’

Actor Jonathan Banks had a long history of playing bad guys before he played the iconic role of tough guy Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

While many of his roles were that of guest star or background player, Bank’s unusual looks combined with his distinctive voice made him the perfect person to play characters who break a bit bad across his long career.

Banks also had a humorous role in the 1980 film Airplane!