Johnny Carson Brings His Own Desk to ‘Letterman’

When Johnny Carson appeared as a guest on Late Night with David Letterman during a 1985 Los Angeles episode, he decided to bring along his very own desk to feel most comfortable. The veteran interviewer hilariously warned Letterman that he would soon understand why.

I’ll tell you what you will find out David after a few years. This is the only way I can talk with anybody I go to I was on to dinner last night at a restaurant with me. Yeah, I go home after the show I use this in our bedroom. I do not perform well without this desk.