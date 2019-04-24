The Prominent Role That the Exclusive Continental Hotel Plays in the ‘John Wick’ Series of Films

In advance of the May 17, 2019 release of Parabellum, the third installment of the John Wick film series, Lionsgate Movies has released a short featurette that takes a look at the prominent role that the Continental Hotel plays in the films, its increasing role within each chapter and the exclusive safety it affords to guests who don’t break the rules.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – In theaters May 17, 2019. Starring Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, with Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.