Musicians Around the World Perform ‘When the Levee Breaks’ With Led Zeppelin Bassist John Paul Jones

As part of the incredible global music project Playing for Change, musicians from seven different countries around the world joined legendary bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin, in a passionate cover of the classic blues song “When The Levee Breaks”.

These talented musicians include Stephen Perkins, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, Keith Secola, Mama Mihirangi, Jason Tamba, Sebastian Robertson, Buffalo Nichols, Pete Sands, and many more.

Legendary multi-instrumentalist, John Paul Jones, is accompanied by Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and over 20 musicians and dancers from seven different countries, in this Song Around The World version featured in Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment.

The song was recorded as a fundraiser for the Playing for Change Foundation.

Net proceeds will go to organizations that prioritize real time solutions that facilitate environmental justice and sustainability, including Conservation International, American Rivers, World Wildlife Fund, REVERB, and the PFC Foundation. Part of the funds will advance education programs led by the PFC Foundation with the support of UNFPA to positively impact adolescents and youth worldwide.

The song, which was originally written and sung by Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie, was reinterpreted and performed by Led Zeppelin on Led Zeppelin IV in 1971. While the original was written about the 1927 Great Mississippi River Flood, Jones stated that the song is still very relevant today.

It seems that little has changed since 1927, or even 2005 with Katrina. It’s still a really powerful track, both musically and lyrically.

Here’s the original version of the song.

Here’s the classic Led Zeppelin version.