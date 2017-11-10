A Little Boy Befriends a Snoring Monster Under His Bed in a Touching 2017 John Lewis Christmas Ad

In the 2017 version of their wonderfully creative annual holiday adverts for British department store John Lewis, a little boy named Joe noticed one night that there was a snoring monster named Moz sleeping under his bed. At first the little boy was frightened, but the two quickly became friends and dedicated the all time the boy should be sleeping to playing. Eventually the lack of sleep began to affect Joe as he fell asleep in school, during football matches and even during nighttime play. But Moz didn’t mind, as he gently put the boy to sleep and resumed his place under the bed, snoring to his heart’s content. This year, the store has partnered with Barnardo’s Children’s Charities, a non-profit organization that helps children and families, who will received 10% of proceeds from various Moz-themed items.

We’ve joined forces with Barnardo’s, the UK largest and most established children’s charity, to give something back this Christmas. Young carers across the country devote their time to helping others, so this year we want to help them be children again. 10% of the price of every Moz The Monster mug and soft toy will be donated to Barnado’s to help the cause.

Children and families can also create a monster of their own with the John Lewis Monster Maker and even visit the Oxford Street House of Moz.