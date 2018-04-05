Laughing Squid

A Brilliant Whiteboard Animation of President John F. Kennedy’s Iconically Prescient 1962 Moon Speech

by at on

After Skool took a prescient speech given by late, great President John F. Kennedy in 1962 and added brilliant whiteboard animation to illustrate the meaning it holds more than half a century later. The speech, colloquially known as “The Moon Speech” was given to an audience at Rice University in Houston, Texas, and was focused on our ability as humans to reach further and farther than we ever have before.

We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win.

