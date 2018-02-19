The Incredible Talent of John Entwistle of The Who As Shown in Isolated Bass Tracks From a Live Show

In 2012, YouTuber Michele Cadonna posted incredible footage of the late, great John Entwistle of The Who as he perform the iconic generational anthem “Won’t Get Fooled Again” live on stage with the band in 1978. The bass tracks from this show were isolated and a single was camera completely fixed on Entwistle. The combination of both proved just how incredibly talented a musician Entwistle was.
John “The Ox” Entwistle’s isolated bass track from “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, performed live by The Who at Shepperton Film Studios, May 25 1978.
via reddit