A Bullied Clown Turns His Frown Upside Down to Become a Grinning Criminal Mastermind in ‘Joker’

In the upcoming psychological thriller Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, actor Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, a struggling comedian who is driven insane by the cruelty of the world around him.
While moonlighting as a clown, Fleck decided to turn his frown upside and becomes the infamous DC Comics villain The Joker, a grinning criminal mastermind with a chilling laugh and made-up face. This is the seventh iteration of the character, but the first one to play it as a standalone role.
The film will be released in theaters on October 4, 2019.
Can't have a new #Joker poster without the best #ClownPrinceOfCrime, @HamillHimself! Enjoy! ????? #Batman #BatmanTheAnimatedSeries #TheJoker #JoaquinPhoenix #ToddPhillips pic.twitter.com/tjRAS1qvV7
The Joker has evolved over time. Actors who previously played the role include Cesar Romero (1960s Batman TV series), Jack Nicholson (1989 Batman), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series), Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight), Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), and Cameron Monaghan (Gotham).