Jimmy Kimmel Fondly Remembers Don Rickles With a Compilation of His Many Show Appearances

Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to the memory of Don Rickles, the original insult comic hilariously known as “Mr. Warmth“, with a heartfelt compilation of his very many visits to Kimmel’s eponymous show where he brutally made fun of Kimmel in the most genial way. Rickles sadly passed away on April 6, 2017.

In memory of the great Don Rickles, here is a montage of some of his greatest moments on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Later on the show, fellow comedian Adam Sandler fondly recalled being insulted by Rickles over the years.

