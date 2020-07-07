Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and Original Cast of ‘Hamilton’ Perform ‘Helpless’ With Instruments Found at Home

The original cast members of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s incredible musical Hamilton joined The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a lively version of Eliza Schuyler‘s love song “Helpless”. Being that the performance was virtual, several of the musicians played whatever instruments they could find around the house.

The original cast of Hamilton joins Jimmy and The Roots to perform a social distancing version of Hamilton’s “Helpless” with instruments found at home while in quarantine.

See the full list of the cast and ensemble featured below:

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Phillipa Soo

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Leslie Odom Jr.

Daveed Diggs

Okieriete Onaodowan

Anthony Ramos

Alex Lacamoire

Carleigh Bettiol

Alysha Deslorieux

Hope Easterbrook

Sasha Hutchings

Elizabeth Judd

Stephanie Klemons

Morgan Marcell

Karla Puno Garcia

Emmy Raver-Lampman

Betsy Struxness

Kamille Upshaw