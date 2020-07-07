Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and Original Cast of ‘Hamilton’ Perform ‘Helpless’ With Instruments Found at Home

The original cast members of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s incredible musical Hamilton joined The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a lively version of Eliza Schuyler‘s love song “Helpless”. Being that the performance was virtual, several of the musicians played whatever instruments they could find around the house.
See the full list of the cast and ensemble featured below:
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Phillipa Soo
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Leslie Odom Jr.
Daveed Diggs
Okieriete Onaodowan
Anthony Ramos
Alex Lacamoire
Carleigh Bettiol
Alysha Deslorieux
Hope Easterbrook
Sasha Hutchings
Elizabeth Judd
Stephanie Klemons
Morgan Marcell
Karla Puno Garcia
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Betsy Struxness
Kamille Upshaw
“Helpless” from @HamiltonMusical with @theroots, @Lin_Manuel and the Original Broadway Cast of #Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/fcnyzclhY2
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 28, 2020