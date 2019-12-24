Jimmy Fallon and Black Thought of ‘The Roots’ Rap With the ‘Sesame Street’ Muppets While Riding the Bus

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Sesame Street, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought, of The Roots joined Elmo, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and other iconic Muppets from the show on a bus where they rapped together about how to get to Sesame Street.

In honor of Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary, Jimmy and Tariq Trotter from The Roots perform a rap with Elmo, Big Bird and friends.