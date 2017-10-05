Laughing Squid

Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus Perform ‘Islands In the Stream’ as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

While appearing on the Tonight Show, guest Miley Cyrus and host Jimmy Fallon hilariously recreated Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton as they appeared during their 1983 Grammy performance of their hit duet “Islands in the Stream“. Cyrus quite impressively hit the high notes of the song in the iconic Dolly Parton style.

The original Dolly Parton/Kenny Rogers performance in 1983.

Later in the show, Cyrus performed a mean version of the Nancy Sinatra declarative anthem “These Boots Were Made for Walking” and dedicated it to Ms. Hillary Rodham Clinton.


