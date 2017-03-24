Laughing Squid

Jimmy Fallon, Migos, and The Roots Perform ‘Bad and Boujee’ Using Office Supplies

Migos joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show to perform his song “Bad and Boujee” using office supplies. Here is the original “Bad and Boujee” music video.

