Martin Short’s Jiminy Glick Absolutely Slays Bill Hader in Hilarious ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Interview

Martin Short brought back his classic character of Jiminy Glick to conduct a hilarious interview with fellow SNL alumni and Barry actor/creator Bill Hader on Jimmy Kimmel Live when Short was guest hosting. Hader, who is a very funny man himself, was absolutely slayed during this very unusual interview.

As grateful as Martin Short is to be hosting the show, he has a dermatologist appointment he just can’t move this week so he asked his best friend/Hollywood’s top entertainment reporter, Jiminy Glick, to be HIS guest host on Thursday night. Jiminy’s been doing some warm-up interviews to get ready, including this one with Emmy-winner Bill Hader.

The Full Clip of Martin Short Hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jiminy Glick Interviewed Bill Maher About His New Book

Bill Maher needed someone to interview him on his show Real Time about his new book, so he turned to Jiminy Glick.

Legendary Hollywood interviewer Jiminy Glick turns the tables on Bill Maher and interviews HIM about his new book, “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You.”